Derry death notices - Wednesday, January 29, 2020

SIMPSON, Rosaleen (nee Doherty), 28th January 2020 (formerly of Hollymount Park and Creggan Terrace) beloved wife of the late Joe, loving mother of Brian and Bernadette, much loved grandmother of Conal, Euan, Noah, David and Caoimhe and dear mother- in-law of Fionnuala.Her remains will be reposing at Cornfields Care Home, Seacoast Road, Limavady from 11 am to 9 pm on Wednesday. Funeral from there on Thursday for Requiem mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside at 10 o’clock followed by interment in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. If wished, donations to Alzheimer's Society, Sevenoaks, Derry BT47 6AL. St. Pio intercede for her. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.



ROULSTON, Robert (Bertie), 28th January 2020 peacefully at Culmore Manor, beloved son of the late William and Annie Roulston (formerly of Carrigans) and dear brother of the late Archie, Mary, William, Sally, Martha, Margaret and John. Funeral service in W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Thursday at 1.30 pm. Interment afterwards in Monreagh Presbyterian Church burying ground. The Lord is my shepherd.



STEELE, 27th January 2020 (peacefully) at hospital, James (Jim), 27 Hazelbank Road, Coleraine, cherished husband of Betty, devoted father of Janeen, Trevor and Alan, a much loved father-in-law, granda and great-granda and dear brother of Ernie, Willie, Charlotte and the late Tommy, Robbie and Kathleen. Service in New Row Presbyterian Church on Thursday 30th January at 1.00pm followed by interment in Portstewart Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for New Row Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his loving family and entire family circle. "In Heavenly love abiding."



MURPHY, (Bellaghy), 27th January 2020, John R.I.P. beloved son of the late Bernard and Teresa, loving brother of Mary, Brian, Philomena and the late Thomas, James, Annie and Paddy. John’s remains are reposing in McCusker Bros Funeral Home Garden Street, viewing from 6.00pm to 8.00pm on Tuesday 28th immediately followed by removal to his home. Funeral from his home 22 Drumanee Road on Wednesday 29th January at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Mary Bellaghy, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sisters, brother, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House Strictly Private.



VINUE-BARBA – 27th January 2020, Victoria, 6 Kings Road, Coleraine. Dearly loved wife of the late Alvaro, loving mother of Victoria, mother-in-law of Gerry and grandmother of Ava. Funeral Mass in St Johns Church Coleraine on Saturday at 10.00am. Lovingly remembered.

WOLFE – 25th January 2020, suddenly at hospital, Phyllis, late of Greenhall Manor, Coleraine. Dearly beloved wife of the late Ronnie and loving mother of Jennifer, Karen, Judith and Alison and a loving mother-in-law and grandmother. Service of thanksgiving in Coleraine Baptist Church on Friday at 1.30pm followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if wished to Gideons International (Coleraine Branch) or Barnabas Fund c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family circle. “God is our refuge and strength” Psalm 46 V 1.

NICHOLL, January 26th 2020, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Altnagelvin Hospital, Anna Rosalie, formerly of Roefold, Limavady. Much loved wife of the late Lex, devoted Mother of Lee and mother in law of Nicholas, and adored grandmother of Ross and Fionnuala. House strictly private by her own request. Funeral service in Christ Church Limavady on Wednesday at 2pm followed by interment in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Christ Church Limavady and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

DOUGLAS - January 26th 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin hospital, Joseph (Joe) late of Freehall Road, Limavady. Dear brother of Anna and the late Johnny, Kathleen, James, Robert and Davy, dear brother in law Ruby, Margaret and Tillie also a dear Uncle. Funeral service on Wednesday at 11am in his nephew Arnold's home 40 Freehall Road, Limavady followed by interment in Drumachose Presbyterian Church burial ground. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Drumachose Presbyterian Church Repair fund

C/O Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.



ROBINSON - January 27th 2020, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by his loving family, Frank George, Thomas, 7 Rossnavanna, Limavady. Much loved husband of Florence loving father of Karen and Frank, devoted grandfather of Sarah-Jane and Steven, dear brother of Harry and Violet. Funeral leaving his late home on Thursday at 11.30am for service in Christ Church at 12noon followed by interment in adjoining Church yard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Foyle Hospice and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.





