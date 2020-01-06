Derry Death Notices - Monday 6th January 2020

DOUGLAS, Robert - 4th January (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, late of 35 Aghanloo Road, Limavady. much loved husband of Margaret and devoted father of Elizabeth, Arnold, Yvonne, Sandra, Maureen, Jill , Hilary, Kathy, Linda and Wendy, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. Service of Thanksgiving will be held in Drumachose Presbyterian Church tomorrow Tuesday (7th January) at 12 noon. Family flowers onlly. Donations, if desired, and cheques payable to Drumachose Presbyterian Property Fund forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

McANEE, Margaret (Chrissie), née Brady, RIP - 5th January 2020 (peacefully) at her home, 14 Coshowen, Derry, loving mother of Donna, Kerry, Sean, Bernadette, Oonagh, Martina and the late Patrick (RIP), a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother, dear sister of Hugh, Connolly and the late Edward, Pat Joe, Bobby, Hester, Sarah and Bernadette (RIP). Funeral from her daughter Martina's home, 1 McLaughlin’s Close, Derry (off Ferguson Street) tokorrow (Tuesday) at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Creggan followed by interment in City Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McGILLIGAN, Goretti (RIP) - 5th January 2020 (peacefully) at her home, 20 Greystone Park Limavady, beloved partner of Tony Carrig, loving mother of Claire and mother-in-law of Karl Brennan, dear daughter of Sarah and the late Michael (RIP), loving sister of Marie Greene, Lucy Totten, Geraldine McCullagh, Dermot, Frances McWilliams, Vincent, and the late Damian (RIP). Funeral from her home tomorrow (Tuesday 7th January) at 9.20am for Requiem Mass at 10.00am in St Mary’s Church followed by interment in Christ the King Cemetery. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her .

McLAUGHLIN, Robert (Dungiven) - 5th January, 2020, at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Mary and loving father of Caroline, Roberta, Patrick, Juliana, Damian, Camillus and Gabriel, a much loved grandfather, and dear brother of John James and the late Mary Ellen, Kathleen, Maggie, Bernadette and Josie. RIP. Robert will repose at his late residence, 14,Crocknabrock Road, Foreglen, Dungiven, until funeral to St Peter and St Paul's Church, Ballymonie, for Requiem Mass on Wednesday (8th January) at 11.00am. Interment in adjoining cemetery immediately after. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family and family circle.

McLERNON, Sean (Toome) - 5th January 2020 (RIP), beloved husband of the late Betty and loving father of Brendan, Alodia, Donna and Una, brother of Maureen, Una and the late Patsy, Bernie and Philomena. Funeral from his home, 5a Gloverstown Road tomorrow (Tuesday 7th January) at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of Lourdes Moneyglass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Padre Pio, pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, daughters, sons-in-law Tony and David, daughter-in-law Ann, grandchildren James, Seánaoin, Ciáran and Colin, great-grandchildren Shea and Aoíbhín, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

MOORE, Elizabeth (Betty), née Smallwoods - 4th January 2020 (peacefully) at Robinson Hospital, beloved wife of the late William (Billy), late of 37 Roulston Avenue, loving mother of Mervyn, Kenneth, Trevor, Joan, Jennifer and Steven, a dear mother in law and a devoted granny and great granny. Funeral service in her son Trevor's home, 31 Iona Terrace, at 12.30pm on Wednesday 8th January followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only Donations in lieu, if wished, to Chest, Heart and Stroke, c/o Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke Street. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle.

PARKE, Evelyn Maud (nee Lindsay) - 4th January 2020 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital

(formerly of 18 Ballynagard Crescent, Woodlands, Culmore and late of the Rectory Field), dearly beloved wife of the late William James (Jim), loving sister of the late Lizzie, May, Norah and Jim, dearest aunt of Ronald, Helen and Lindsay. Funeral leaving her nephew Lindsay’s home, 30 Dunnalong Road, Bready tomorrow (Tuesday 7th January) at 12.15pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Holy Trinity Parish Church, Culmore at 1.00pm. Burial afterwards in Christ Church, Buncrana, Co. Donegal. (House strictly private). Family flowers only Donations in lieu, if desired, to Holy Trinity Parish Church, Culmore, c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A Church Road, Altnagelvin BT47 3QQ

WRIGHT, David - 4th January 2020 (peacefully) at home, beloved husband of Catherine and loving father of David, Stephen, Margaret and James, dear brother of Rose. Funeral from his home 12 Collon Lane tomorrow (Tuesday 7th January) at 10:30am to St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.