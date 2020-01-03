Derry Death Notices - Friday 3rd January 2020

HEANEY, Niall - 1st January 2020, beloved husband of Kathleen, loving father of Lisa and Diane and much loved grandfather of Erin and Lochlan. Funeral from his home, 10 Lisneal, (Manor Wood) Waterside, tomorrow (Saturday) at 9.25am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Long Tower. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time please from 11.00pm to 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Macmillan Support Centre, 5A Sterling House, 478 Castlereagh Road, Belfast, BT5 6BQ. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

McKENNA, Michael Og (7 Tamneymullan Lane, Maghera) - 1st January 2020 (suddenly, as a result of an accident), RIP, beloved son of Angela and Josie and much loved brother of Dominic. His remains will leave his late residence tomorrow (Saturday 4th January) at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Glen. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing mother, father, brother, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins and all the family circle. On his soul, Sweet Jesus, have mercy. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to: “Leukaemia Research,” c/o the family. Family time requested please between 10.00pm and 10.00am. Michael Óg’s wake will officially begin this morning (Friday) at 10.00am at his late residence, whereby everyone will be most welcome to call and pay their respects.

WILSON, Katheen (nee O’Neill), Loup - 2nd January 2020 (RIP), beloved wife of Patrick and loving mother of Martina (Moran), Eugene, Josie (Brown), Tony, Siobhan (Lawn), Noreen (Moran) and the late Colm, dear sister of Mary, Patsy, Bridget, Sean, Christine, Frances, Kevin, Eamon, Brian, Dolores, Peter and Sharon. Funeral from her home, 9 Ballygrooby Lane on Sunday 5th January at 9.00am for 10.00am Mass in the Parish Hall, Loup. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.