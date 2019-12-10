Contact
Derry Death Notices - Tuesday 10 December 2019
Mc CALLION, LIAM (Michael, William), beloved son of Frank and the late Annie Mary, and much loved brother of Marie (Logue), Geraldine (O'Neill), Peter, Patricia (McColgan), Caroline (DEVINE), Brigid and Paul. Liam will repose at his late residence, 550, Barnailt Road, Claudy, from 10am on Monday 9th until funeral to St Patrick's Church, Claudy, for Requiem Mass on Wednesday 11th, at 11am. Interment in adjoining cemetery immediately after. Family time only from 10pm until 10am. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing father, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, and wide family circle.
NASH, Tony, (formerly of Creggan Heights), beloved son of the late William and Mary-Ann, loving brother to Billy, Jimmy, Maureen, Patsy, Charlie and the late Rita and Angela. Removal Leaving Bradley & McLaughlin's Funeral Home on Tuesday the 10th. lnst. at 6.15pm to St Mary's Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Méabh Rooney (centre) pictured with Chris McCreery, director of the Science Festival and Sarah Jones from Creative & Cultural Skills NI
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.