Death Notices (updated) - Wednesday 23rd October 2019

Deaths in Louth for Wednesday June 6th
HASSON, William ( Willie ) - 22nd October 2019 at his home, Catterick Village, N.Yorkshire. (formerly Coolnamonan, Feeny), beloved husband of May and loving father of Sean , Michael , Noel and the late Peter (RIP). Funeral arrangements later from his late brother Noel’s home 55, Mullaghmesh Park, Feeny. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.
NESBITT, Sabrina - 22nd October 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, darling daughter of Katie and Tom, loving sister of Damian and Jem (Jemima), sister-in-law of Maggie and Eamon and adored auntie of Logan, Thom, Alyssa and Ruby. Funeral from her home, 4 Woodlands, Culmore this Friday at 9.30am for 10 o'clock Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Thornhill. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.
SIM, Leslie (Les) - 22nd October 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, (late of Ederowen Park, Galliagh), beloved husband of Lucy. Funeral leaving Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Home on tomorrow (Thursday 24th inst.) at 9.30am to St. Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.
COYLE, Ann (nee Doherty) - 21st October 2019 at Altnagelvin Hospital, wife of Gerry, loving mother of Gerard, Sharon and Hugh, much loved grandmother of Ayisha, Jade, Lucas, Isobel and Anna (late of Little James Street). Funeral from Gerry’s home, 57 Inchview, Hazelbank tomorrow (Thursday) at 9.20am to St Columba’s Church, Long Tower for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the Cty Cemetery Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our lady of Knock, pray for her.
