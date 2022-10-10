Archbishop: Empty shell of Donegal blast site echoes emptiness in community

People all over the world are “stunned” by the “tragic and horrific” explosion at a Co Donegal service station that killed 10 people, the Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland has said.

Archbishop Eamon Martin visited the scene of the blast in the tiny village of Creeslough on Monday.

Ireland’s police force, An Garda Siochana, continues to investigate the cause of the explosion, which is being treated as a “tragic accident”.

The archbishop said: “Like many people all over the country and all over the world we’ve been stunned by the tragic and horrific events here at Creeslough on Friday afternoon.

“I wanted to come here to express my concern, my love for the people here and also our deep gratitude to so many people who helped particularly on Friday evening and on Saturday to try to do what they could to recover, to rescue and to comfort all of those who are grieving or were injured.”

Mr Martin said seeing the “empty shell” of the service station and adjoining buildings conjured the emptiness in the community.

“Words are really not enough, sometimes you just have to be here and be present, and that’s what I’ve been trying to do,” he said.

“Just looking up there at that building, which I think many of us would have visited many times when we’re down in this very beautiful part of the world, just to see the empty shell that’s there, for me, it conjures up the emptiness that there must be in so many homes, in schools, in workplaces and in the community that empty space.”

He said that emptiness has been “filled by love, by care, by prayer, by faith and also by some hope” in the midst of the “awful disaster”.

Archbishop Martin said there was “deep sadness” and a “deep sense of grief” evident in the community, and that he had “huge admiration and respect” for all those who had helped at the scene.

Mr Martin said during his visit he wanted to spend time in prayer with the 10 candles that have been lit in the local church for each of the 10 people who lost their lives.

The archbishop added that the message church ministers, priests and bishops are trying to convey is that “the Lord walks with you in your suffering in these horrific moments, offering you the hope of his resurrection”.

“There are so many biblical verses that speak of terrible trauma like this,” Mr Martin said.

“I’m sure people all over the country are recalling their own sadnesses and their own losses at a time like this.

“It is at these times that we do reach out for God and for faith and for prayer and hope, Christian hope in the midst of it all.”