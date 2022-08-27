Two pulled from water after Carrickfergus boating incident

Two people have been pulled from the water following a boating incident off the coast of Carrickfergus, Co Antrim.
Emergency services crews were called to the scene on Saturday at about 3.30pm.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it sent an emergency crew to the scene alongside an air ambulance.
A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene one patient was discharged at the scene.
“No-one was taken to hospital by ambulance.”
