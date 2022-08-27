Search

27 Aug 2022

Royal Black Institution marks traditional end of parading season

Royal Black Institution marks traditional end of parading season

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Aug 2022 7:37 PM

More than 17,000 members of the Royal Black Institution have taken part in events marking the traditional end of the parade season.

The parades were held in six locations across Northern Ireland – Bangor, Ballyclare, Dromore, Killylea, Portrush and Sion Mills.

There were about 350 preceptories and 300 bands taking part in what is regarded as the finale of the parading season.

Sovereign Grand Master Reverend William Anderson said Northern Ireland’s citizenship of the UK has been “seriously eroded” by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He was speaking at the Last Saturday demonstration in Bangor, Co Down.

“We have, under the threat of republican violence, been left with a border not between the UK and the EU but between NI and the rest of the UK – a border in the Irish Sea,” he said.

“This means that not only are there numerous customs checks for the movement of goods between NI and the rest of the UK but also, more importantly, our citizenship of the UK is now different – it has been seriously eroded.

“Indeed the Act of the Union has been compromised.

“How could this have happened? The UK Government capitulated to EU demands to protect the single market and to prevent inferior goods from entering the EU territory in the Republic of Ireland.

“Let me spell it out in simple terms, so that our Government can understand its responsibilities to its people here in the UK.

“The UK Government has sole responsibility for its citizens throughout the UK, especially here in NI.

“No part of that responsibility should be shared with any foreign power.”

He also used his speech to “remind Republicans that there was an alternative to the murder of their fellow citizens”.

“They had a choice, that of murder or politics – until 1998 they chose the route of murder and mayhem,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media