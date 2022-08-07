Man charged with sexual activity by an adult with a child in Co Antrim

Detectives in Ballymoney, Co Antrim have charged a man with sexual activity by an adult with a child.
The PSNI said the man, aged 18, has been charged with sexual activity by an adult with a child between 13 and 16 years old.
Police are investing a report of a sexual assault on a teenage girl on Thursday between 4pm and 6pm close to a leisure centre and outdoor football pitches in the Ballymoney area.
They received a report on the matter on Friday night at 11.25pm.
The man is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
Dungiven native Leonora Reilly with Carlingford winners Desmond Downes, Dave West and Marian Witcher.
Sharon McCorin (far right) with running friends Michelle, Orla and Tommy at the recent Bob and Berts 10k in Portrush
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.