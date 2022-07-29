Search

30 Jul 2022

Second arrest over Ballymena murder

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jul 2022 10:54 PM

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Ballymena have made a second arrest.

The PSNI said a woman, 23, was arrested in the Belfast area on Friday on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

The body of Victor Hamilton was discovered in Orkney Drive in the Co Antrim town on Wednesday .

Police said the 63-year-old was found dead in the driveway of his home.

Police and forensic officers were on the estate throughout Wednesday and Thursday and a white forensic tent was erected at the front of Mr Hamilton’s property.

A vigil in memory of Mr Hamilton took place on Thursday. The group of people left the Ballykeel Pentecostal Church and walked towards his home

Police said a 29-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in custody.

The arrest was made on Thursday in the Spring Meadows area of Armagh.

Police appealed to anyone who may have information which could assist them with their inquiries to call 101 and quote reference number 273 of July 27.

Local News

