Search

27 Jul 2022

Lateral flow testing for Covid to be available into August

Lateral flow testing for Covid to be available into August

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jul 2022 1:31 PM

Lateral flow testing will continue to be available for people with Covid-19 symptoms into August, Health Minister Robin Swann has announced.

The move follows his earlier decision to extend availability until the end of July.

Mr Swann said Covid continues to contribute to severe pressure in hospitals, adding: “Whilst indications are that we are moving in the right direction with regard to the trajectory of the pandemic and that prevalence is reducing, it is vital that we keep the situation under review.

“Thankfully the overall risk of serious illness, hospitalisation and death for those who contract Covid-19 continues to be much lower than during previous waves.

“However, we continue to see severe pressures in our hospitals and the contribution of Covid-19, even though admission numbers are smaller than in previous waves, adds to these pressures.

“After careful consideration therefore I have decided to extend the current availability of lateral flow testing, including for those with symptoms, for a further short period, as a precautionary measure.”

Lateral flow tests are available to members of the public with Covid-19 symptoms, including those who may be eligible for treatments.

Tests are also available to a small number of groups without symptoms including health and social care staff, people visiting others in health and care settings, and those providing close personal care to someone at higher risk should they contract Covid.

Mr Swann said the position will be kept under review with further announcements in August as necessary.

Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 infection rates remain “stubbornly high” and are likely to increase again later in the year, chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride said recently.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media