Families of nine killed in Belfast’s Bloody Friday to mark 50th anniversary

The families of nine people killed in a series of bomb attacks known as Bloody Friday are set to mark the 50th anniversary of the atrocity later.

Five men, two women and two children were killed when the Provisional IRA detonated 22 bombs within 80 minutes across Belfast on July 21, 1972.

Two soldiers, Stephen Cooper, 19 and Philip Price, 27, and four Ulsterbus workers, Jackie Gibson, 45, Thomas Killops, 39, William Irvine, 18, and William Crothers, 15, were killed at Oxford Street bus station.

A mother of seven, Margaret O’Hare, 34, Brigid Murray, 65, and Stephen Parker, 14, died in a blast close to shops on the Cavehill Road.

No-one has ever been convicted of the attacks.

The Provisional IRA issued an apology in 2002, and said it had not been their intention to kill “non combatants”.

The 50th anniversary is set to be marked with events on Thursday.

Kenny Donaldson, of the victims group the South East Fermanagh Foundation, has been supporting several of the families of those killed.

He said they deserve accountability.

Mr Donaldson described the day 50 years ago as Northern Ireland’s capital being “literally on fire”.

“On that fateful day, the Provisional IRA detonated 22 bombs robbing the community of nine citizens, from 14 years old through to 65, Protestant and Catholic, they were murdered in a day of sheer terror,” he said.

“The purposes of the Provisional IRA’s actions that day was to destabilise Northern Ireland and our capital city of Belfast, they sought to instil fear and breed division.”

Mr Donaldson said the families of those killed carried out, and “have never received focus or resources lavished upon them”.

“They have carried on with a quiet yet steely determination,” he said.

“A number are connected with SEFF and we hope that in the forthcoming weeks and as a result of the additional focus there has been upon this milestone anniversary that others will identify themselves to us, and we will want to provide practical support and assistance to them.

“Bloody Friday was a brutal premeditated day of co ordinated violence. No one has been held accountable for it. We are clear that this is unacceptable, the families deserve accountability, their loved one’s lives mattered.

“Today we also think of all those who were injured and also those who provided the emergency response following the attack.”