Pupils at Derry school told to stay at home for two weeks due to an increase in Covid-19 cases

St Joseph's takes the decision as a result of increase in positive cases in school community

St joseph's Derry

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A Derry school has told pupils to stay at home for two weeks because of the number of positive Covid-19 cases reported in the school community.

St Joseph's Boys School informed parents today that all teaching will be done online for the fortnight, with the school planning to reopen again on Monday, November 23.

In a letter to parents, the school's principal, Martina McCarron, confirmed the new Covid-19 cases.

"This has had a major impact on staffing including teaching, non-teaching and ancillary staff and therefore a decision has had to be made to ensure the safety and well-being of both pupils and staff to move learning and teaching online until Friday 20th November," said Mrs McCarron.

She said all those directly impacted by the new Covid cases had been contacted in line with Public Health Agency (PHA) guidelines.

Mrs McCarron said that if parents have not heard from the school or the PHA then they can be 'assured' that their son has not been 'directly affected'.

"I know the situation and the decision taken today will have an impact on all in our school community but is necessary now to ensure all of us are kept safe and well and teaching can still continue remotely."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


