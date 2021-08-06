Man banned from all public bus services after he threatened to kill a driver in Derry

A man has been banned from all public buses in Northern Ireland after he threatened to killer a driver in Derry.

Christopher McCloskey, who is 30 years-old and from Springhill House in Limavady, threatened the driver after he was refused entry on to the Limavady bus at Foyle Street bus depot on Wednesday afternoon.

A PSNI officer told Derry Magistrates Court today that police were called to the bus depot around 3.25pm after reports of a driver having an altercation with a man.

The man had threatened to kill the driver after being refused entry on to a bus.

The driver told police that McCloskey and another man were drunk and were being abusive in the depot.

When told that they would not be allowed on the Limavady bus, McCloskey swore at the driver and members of public.

The driver said McCloskey moved towards him and he felt intimidated and believed he was going to be assaulted.

McCloskey shouted at the driver, 'you are nothing but a f*****g wanker I am going to kill you'.

The driver told McCloskey he was contacting police at which point McCloskey left the bus depot.

Officers were able to locate him through the CCTV in the city centre and he was arrested a short time later.

Officers searched McCloskey and a knife sheath was located in one of his pockets along with 67 Pregabalin tablets.

When being arrested, he struggled with officers and kicked one of them on the leg.

The court was told that McCloskey had pleaded guilty to the charges.

Police said they would oppose McCloskey being released on bail.

However, making a case for bail, a defence solicitor said McCloskey was a carer for his father and played an important role in looking after his father.

The solicitor added that McCloskey realised that he has addiction issues but has been taking steps to address them.

He added that the defendant had a flat in Limavady to which he could be bailed to.

District Judge Barney McElholm agreed to release McCloskey on bail of £500 along with a cash surety of £500 from his father.

He is to reside at the address in Limavady and has been banned from travelling on all Translink bus services.

Judge McElholm said that if McCloskey has to attend an appointment, he should take a taxi or get someone to give him a lift.

He is also banned from drinking alcohol and non-prescribed drugs.

Judge McElholm adjourned sentencing until September 17 to facilitate the preparation of a pre-sentence report.