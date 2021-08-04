New open water swimming course being launched in Derry

A new course is being launched in Derry to teach people how to swim properly in open water.
There has been a huge increase in open water swimming during the pandemic.
Many clubs have been formed locally while a large number of individuals have also taken up the pasttime.
However, it is important to stress that open water swimming is much tougher than swimming in a swimming pool.
The new course will be based at Creggan Country Park.
Lessons will be held from 10am to 12 noon on Wednesdays for beginners and each session will cost £5.
There will be also be pier jumping sessions available at £10 per session.
To book a place call 02871363133.
