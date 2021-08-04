Search our Archive

04/08/2021

1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

New open water swimming course being launched in Derry

Programme will cover all aspects of the growing pasttime

New open water swimming course being launched in Derry

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A new course is being launched in Derry to teach people how to swim properly in open water.

There has been a huge increase in open water swimming during the pandemic.

Many clubs have been formed locally while a large number of individuals have also taken up the pasttime.

However, it is important to stress that open water swimming is much tougher than swimming in a swimming pool.

The new course will be based at Creggan Country Park.

Lessons will be held from 10am to 12 noon on Wednesdays for beginners and each session will cost £5.

There will be also be pier jumping sessions available at £10 per session.

To book a place call 02871363133.

