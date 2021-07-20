Nurse praised for her many years of care for cancer patients at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry

A Derry nurse has been honoured by the Mayor after she was recently recognised for her sterling work over many years.

Michelle Doherty, a Cancer Services Nurse Specialist at the Western Trust, was recently given an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2021.

Nominated for her service to cancer patients at the North-West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin Hospital, Michelle was invited to the Guildhall where she received a special presentation from the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Speaking after news of her MBE award, Michelle admitted that the award has come as a huge surprise:

“I really can’t believe this has happened. I feel very honoured. I love being a nurse and I am blessed to have made it to over 40 years in the profession,” she said,

“During my career I have met many wonderful people and I remember countless patients and carers who have left me humbled and inspired every day.

“I feel very privileged to be part of a great team- a lung team that works exceptionally hard. I am in awe of their knowledge, skills and genuine drive to provide best care with the patient always at the heart of all they do – the way that it should be and I am so thankful and proud of them all past and present.

“Throughout my career I have been surrounded by wonderful nursing colleagues who have always encouraged me and helped me in my personal life.”

She also paid tribute to the support she has received from her family.

“I couldn’t have done the long unsociable hours without the love and support from my husband Leo and children Peter and Megan.

“I feel this is also a tribute to them and I can’t wait to go to the palace with them. The reaction from everyone has been overwhelming especially from my sister Joan who is also a nurse and my brother Stephen.

“My only regret is that my parents aren’t alive to be part of it.

“My father was from Yorkshire and I know he would have been particularly pleased. This is such a lovely end to my career and it is with sincere pleasure and gratitude that I accept this honour.”