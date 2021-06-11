“Van Morrison has let himself down, but Ian Paisley Jr should know better.” - Eastwood

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has described comments by Van Morrison towards Health Minister Robin Swann as 'frankly embarrassing'.

Footage has emerged of a video at the Europa Hotel last night in which Morrison described Mr Swann as 'very dangerous'.

It followed the news that a series of Morrison concerts at the Europa could not go ahead because of the current restrictions surrounding live music.

At one stage, DUP MP Ian Paisley joins Morrison on stage and repeats the chant.

You can watch the video here - https://bbc.in/359YF1s

Mr Eastwood said: “Last night’s Van Morrison and Ian Paisley Jr duet at the Europa Hotel was, frankly, embarrassing.

“Health Minister Robin Swann has been at the forefront, alongside all of our health workers, in dealing with the covid pandemic.

“We all want to get back to gigs and live events, and that will hopefully happen in the next few weeks, but proclaiming Robin Swann as being ‘very dangerous’ is just pathetic. Those comments fly in the face of those who have died and lost loved ones as a result of Covid-19.

“Our focus now should be on ensuring that everyone is able to receive the vaccine and the post-pandemic recovery, not vilifying those who are making decisions to keep us safe.

“Van Morrison has let himself down, but Ian Paisley Jr should know better.”

