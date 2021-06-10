Derry weather - as the weekend approaches, here's what it will be like...

Patchy rain will spread from the west overnight, becoming mainly dry again later. Mild and breezy with a minimum temperature of 14 °C.

Tomorrow will see a lot of dry weather with bright or sunny intervals but a chance of one or two brief showers. Feeling quite warm again with light westerly winds. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Mainly dry with sunny intervals and feeling rather warm on Saturday and Sunday with a little rain on Sunday night before becoming cooler on Monday with scattered showers.