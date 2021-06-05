Upgrade work at Derry's Foyle Street bus station to begin on Monday

Works are getting underway at Foyle Street Bus Centre from Monday, June 7.
This is part of a wider safety upgrade programme underway at more than 20 Translink stations across the network in coming months.
Translink say the works, which will take up to 14 weeks, will enhance passenger and staff safety with improved lighting, safety signage and installation of protective bollards.
Some resurfacing works will be required to bus departure areas which will require a temporary reduction of bus stands.
A Translink spokesperson: "These works will be undertaken in compliance with government and Public Health Agency recommendations on COVID-19.
"All efforts will be made to maintain appropriate social distancing for the worksite and ensure no restrictions on current social distancing measures at Foyle Street Bus Centre."
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.