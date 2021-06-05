End of an era as owners of a Derry store announce it is closing after 50 years in business

One of Derry's best known stores is closing after 50 years in business.

The owners of the House of Value shop have blamed the Covid lockdowns and the impact of Brexit for their decision.

The store has been the go-to outlet in Derry for many year for outdoor and camping goods.

It first opened in the owners' family home at Lawrence Hill before moving to premises in the city centre.

In recent years, House of Value has been based at Strand Road.

In a message on the store's Facebook page last night, the owners revealed news of its closure.

"Regrettably, following multiple lockdowns and the effects of Brexit over the past 18 months we have decided to close down the business," the message said.

"Established in 1971 we are currently in our 50th year of trading. We are one of the city's few remaining family-owned retailers.

"We originally set up the shop in the family home at the bottom of Lawrence Hill, many would fondly refer to it over the years as "Alan Fox's".

The owners thanked all their loyal customers for their support throughout the years and their long-standing staff members.

"It is the end of an era for us all," they said.

The news was greeted with sadness by many customers of the store.

One commenter wrote: "Very sorry to hear this. It's always been a great shop to visit and the staff were always very friendly and helpful. You will be very much missed. All the very best with whatever you do in the future."

Another commented: "So sorry to hear this. I've bought all my coats fleece and boots there for years. Covid has been awful for many but businesses like this have been sold out as the multinationals stayed open. A real travesty and shame."