Some great news at last (oh, yes it is!) - tickets for the Millennium Forum's 2021 pantomime are now on sale

Tickets for this year's pantomime at the Millennium Forum are now on sale.

The show, of course, had to be cancelled because of the pandemic.

However, the local theatre today revealed that plans are in place for the popular annual show to return later this year.

Sleeping Beauty will run from Friday, November 26, until Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Starring William Caulfield as Nanny and a cast of talented performers, fun, frolics and laughter abound in this wonderful take on the traditional tale staged by the acclaimed Millennium Forum Productions.

Forum Chief executive, David McLaughlin, said: “I am delighted to announce the onsale of all shows for our seasonal pantomime, Sleeping Beauty, after the enforced closure of our building due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

"Our seasonal pantomime brings in in excess of 27,000 people to the city centre each Christmas season and, as well as being a much loved family occasion, it is also a key driver of the city centre economy at this time of year.

"The response to our onsale has been overwhelming with many upbeat adults and children saying they are excited for the pantomime to arrive in town.

"We heartily look forward to throwing open our doors with a very warm welcome to all as soon as circumstances allow.”

Tickets for the show are now available through the Millennium Forum box office.