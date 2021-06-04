Popular Derry shop owner Gerry Conaghan celebrating 35 years in business

A Derry man who has been operating a successful business in the city for 35 years says the key to longevity is a loyal customer base and good old-fashioned hard work.

Gerry Conaghan has worked six-day weeks since the age of 15, amassing over 50 years of experience in the industry.

Speaking to the Derry News this week, the Creggan man gave special mention to Paddy McCaul who was his first employer; Gerry spent 12 years working under his stewardship, describing him as a ‘good role model’.

Having gained knowledge and contacts over the years, Gerry felt equipped to go it alone and founded Strand Electrics in May 1986.

He launched the business on the Strand Road in a former car garage showroom.

Derry was a different city back then; it was the height of the Troubles, a difficult time to establish a business of any kind.

Now 70-years-old, Gerry says that growing up through the Troubles ‘you just learned to live with it and go with the flow’.

Recalling that period, he adds: “The first week we opened it had to be the busiest I ever had in my life.

“The support I got from family, good old neighbours and the local community was unbelievable. I never experienced anything like it, the support was phenomenal.

“Because I’d been in the business already for 20 years people would have known me, and I suppose they thought, ‘there’s a man having a go, we’ll support him’.

“You just look after people as best you can when you’re selling appliances, it’s not just like they’re buying a packet of sweets and going back out the door.”

Although there has been a drive towards online shopping in recent years, a trend accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, Gerry says the core of his business has remained unchanged.

Integral to Strand Electrics is a common touch, a component that is absent from online shopping.

Gerry says: “I know most of my customers by name, and most of them know me. It’s a very personal business compared to some of the big boys.

“Sometimes I’ll see people who don’t know they live in the same area, I’ll introduce them, and the next thing you know they’re chatting away.”

He continues: “Derry is a close-knit community and the local support has just been unbelievable.

“There would be no Strand Electrics without the customers. That’s both local and customers who travel to our store.

“We have served people in the Cityside, Waterside and Donegal for decades.”

For a business to endure, Gerry explains, it is not only important to earn the trust of your customers but to also have dependable staff.

On that note, he gives praise to Des Crumlish, who has worked alongside him for 30 years. He jokes: “A proper sticking plaster, ye know. I need to give him a medal for loyal service.”

When the dual-carriageway was introduced on the Strand Road, the shop was relocated to Springtown and then on to its current base at Pennyburn Industrial Estate.

Each time the store has increased in size, the business has evolved and welcomed new customers.

Gerry says: “Sadly, some older customers have passed but their families still come to us. I’m dealing with a third generation of families at this stage.

“There are customers coming to me now and I would have served their grandparents; I’m feeling oul now.”

Despite all the years of experience, the past 18 months posed a fresh challenge.

The pandemic made it an ‘awkward’ environment to work in, but the business remained open and accommodated its many customers.

As a proud Creggan man, and a past-pupil at St Joseph’s Boys School, he is pleased that he will soon be recognised on the school’s ‘Wall of Fame’ which celebrates the achievements of its alumni.

Retirement is on the horizon, but for now Gerry will continue to do what he does best.

“I’ve enjoyed it from day one until now. Meeting people, sorting things out. I’ve found out that the vast majority of people are a pleasure to work with.

“If I wasn’t happy, I wouldn’t be here.”