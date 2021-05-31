Investigation to be launched into claims of nepotism within council-funded community groups in Derry

Derry City and Strabane District Council's headquarters at Strand Road.
An 'independent audit' is to be carried out into governance and recruitment procedures in council-funded community groups in Derry.
Derry City and Strabane District Council has agreed to initiate the audit after a councillor raised concerns about reports of 'widespread nepotism, poor governance and recruitment procedures' within the community sector in the city.
A motion put forward on the issue by People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin was passed at the council's monthly meeting on Thursday.
Cllr Harkin claimed that the alleged issues within the local community sector undermined confidence 'in the ability of the sector to provide crucial services and support to the public in an impartial manner'.
His motion also asked that the council contact the Department for Communities suggesting that it carry out a similar audit of the organisations it funds.
“The purpose of the audits is to establish whether governance, policies and practice in the community sector are transparent, accountable, ethical and able to manage the conflicts of interest which inevitably arise in organisations often overseen by volunteer management committees,” his motion stated.
Sinn Fein proposed an amendment to Cllr Harkin's motion which stated that the audit concentrate on Rosemount Resource Centre following recent allegations made by staff at the centre.
However, the amendment was defeated when it was put to a vote.
Sinn Fein councillor Sandra Duffy said her party had no problem supporting audits 'where they need to happen'.
However, she said they would not be supporting Cllr Harkin's original motion.
“We won't be supporting this motion because we think it is a broad witchhunt of absolutely everybody who works within the community sector,” she said.
Aontu councillor Emmet Doyle said local community groups do not have a political mandate.
“For me, in organisations across the city that line at times has been well crossed and that certain organisations think that they run certain areas of this city.
“That isn't the case and should not be the case. That is not the role of a community organisation.”
When put to a vote, Cllr Harkin's motion was passed.
