Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Mayor 'takes the knee' in support of Black Lives Matter

George Floyd remembered at Derry vigil on first anniversary of his murder

Mayor 'takes the knee' in support of Black Lives Matter

Mayor Brian Tierney and Lilian Seenoi Barr from the North West Migrants Forum 'taking the knee' at this afternoon's vigil in Guildhall Square on the first anniversary of the murder of George Floyd.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A minute's silence was held at a vigil in Derry this afternoon in remembrance of George Floyd on the first anniversary of his death

Derek Chauvin, one of four police officers who arrived on the scene in Minneapolis, Minnesota and knelt on the neck of the 46-year-old for nine minutes and 29 seconds, is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of his murder.

Following Mr Floyd's death protests against police brutality, especially towards black people, quickly spread across the United States and globally, and led to the formation of the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Among those in attendance at today's event, organised by the North West Migrants Forum (NWMF), held in Guildhall Square, was Brian Tierney, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council who 'took the knee' with Lilian Seenoi Barr, from NWMF, in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Also in attendance were local councillors, Mary Durkan from the SDLP and Shaun Harkin from People Before Profit.

Cllr Harkin said: “Floyd's death put a spotlight on the terrifying arrogance of US police forces who routinely kill people of colour with the knowledge they'll get away with it, even when it happens in broad daylight with people challenging them and recording their brutality. 

“Floyd's murder also put a spotlight on the vicious poverty the vast majority of Black and other people of colour continue to face in the US, even after decades of civil rights legislation. 

“The Black Lives Matter rebellion in the US sparked a global movement challenging police violence and institutional racism. Without this movement there would have been no accountability for George Floyd's murder. There would be no discussion about the need to challenge the pervasiveness of structural racism. No matter what the political establishment says, people power is the key to bringing change.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie