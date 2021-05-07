Derry wheelchair user is calling for public toilets to be installed at popular park in Derry

A Derry wheelchair user has claimed the lack of toilet facilities at a popular local park is a breach of human rights.

Criticising the lack of facilities at Ballyarnett Country Park, Davy Cregan said as a disabled and wheel- chair-bound person 'enough is enough'.

“There are no toilets facilities and as result people have to take themselves and their children to Northside shopping centre for toilets. This is a human rights abuse,” claimed Mr Cregan.

Emmet Doyle, Aontu councillor for the Ballyarnett district electoral area, said he had received a number of queries from residents and park users around access to bathrooms, general maintenance, surfacing and disabled access.

He added: “I have spoken to the Director of Parks around all of these and we are currently looking at utilising the Earhart Cottage for bathroom access and I will keep monitoring how we improve this community asset for all users.”

In response, a spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council pointed out there were no public conveniences in any of its parks.

The spokesperson added: “Council and a number of local businesses across the council area have developed a Community Toilet Scheme which allows members of the public to use their toilet facilities for free during normal opening hours without having to make a purchase.

“The initiative ensures that clean, safe and easily accessible toilets are available to the public at no cost.

“Participating businesses are paid an annual fee by council-based on the facilities they have available.

The spokesperson added: “A full list of participating businesses is available on the Council website.

“A large number of businesses who are not registered to the Community Toilet Scheme also permit members of the public to use their facilities,” concluded the local council's spokesperson.