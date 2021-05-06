GREENLOUGH: GAA club donate equipment to primary school

Contact
A County Derry GAA club has donated sports equipment to their local primary school as part of their health and wellbeing programme.
St Oliver Plunkett's GAC, Greenlough made the donation to St Mary's Primary School in an attempt to support pupils' integration into school following the recent lockdown period.
Principal of St Mary's, Martin Meehan, said children's health and wellbeing was 'paramount'.
“We are delighted with this generous donation from the club,” he said.
“We have initiated many outdoor learning activities since our return and this equipment is fundamental to the children’s physical and emotional development.
"We are also creating an outdoor classroom comprising of natural recyclable products, a willow dome, bug hotel and trim trail.
"The children’s health and wellbeing is paramount to our school and we must ensure we can do all we can to support our pupils academically, socially and emotionally.”
