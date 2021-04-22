Council staff take on 26-mile trek to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support

Three Derry City and Strabane District Council staff are preparing for an epic trek across the north coast of Ireland later this summer to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Macmillan Mighty Hikes initiative is taking place in June in iconic locations across the world where family and friends will walk together to raise money for people living with a cancer diagnosis.

Council's GP Referral Scheme Coach Rosie O'Brien, Brendan O'Brien from Recycling and Macmillan Move More Co-ordinator Sean Hargan will take on the challenge.

Their 26 mile walk will take them past world renowned beauty spots such as Carrick a Rede Rope Bridge and the Giants Causeway before finishing at the Coleraine University Campus.

Sean's Move More posts sees him providing support motivation and opportunities for people in the Derry and Strabane Council area living with a cancer diagnosis to help them become and remain active.

"Move More is available for anyone with a cancer diagnosis and can help people find an activity that they enjoy and fits in with their lifestyle," he explained.

"We provide the support they need to become and remain active and enjoy an improved quality of life.

"People have the opportunity to try out a range of activities and access incentives including free taster sessions, discounted membership rates and access for family and friends."

The restrictions to reduce the spread of Covid 19 have presented significant challenges in the delivery of the programme over the last 12 months, particularly with many of the participants asked to shield, however Sean and the team have improvised to stay connected and active.

"We have continued to do activities and quiz nights online," he continued.

"We did a step challenge climbing some of the world's most iconic monuments and we still have a weekly quiz night.

"Over the summer we were able to meet as walking and cycling groups and some of the participants have become Move More Walking Leaders through the Public Health Agency which has empowered them to set up their own groups.

"Covid has reduced the opportunities to raise funds and the events which have happened have been at a reduced level so we would really appreciate any support people can give us for this challenge."

Move More NI is delivered by Macmillan Cancer Support working in partnership with physical activity providers, local councils and health and social care trusts all over Northern Ireland to provide the support that people living with cancer need to improve their fitness.

You can donate to Sean and Rosie's fundraising efforts on their Just Giving page.

To get involved or for more information on Move More in Derry and Strabane call Sean on 07849333497 or email sean.hargan@ derrystrabane.com