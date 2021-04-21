Works starts on Limavady Shared Education Campus

The first sod has been cut on a major project to build new facilities at the Limavady Shared Education Campus.

The project represents an investment of over £11million by the Department of Education across the St. Mary’s and Limavady High School sites.

The scheme will include a new high-tech building for science, technology, engineering and mathematics students; new study/common rooms for careers, drama, media and sixth form pupils; and reconfiguring and upgrading existing school office accommodation, staff rooms, science & technology rooms and planning/manufacturing rooms.

Leah and Clara welcome Mr Weir to the shared campus.

Speaking at the event, Education Minister Peter Weir said it was a 'significant milestone'.

“I welcome the £11million investment which is a significant milestone for both the St. Mary’s and Limavady High School sites," he said.

"Once completed, these new facilities will provide much needed education benefits for pupils, staff, teachers, parents and for the wider community.”

The Limavady Shared Education Campus Project was selected as part of the first call to the Shared Education Campus Programme in 2015 and announced as a project to receive funding from the Fresh Start Programme in March 2016.

The Minister continued: “I appreciate that schools are very much the hub of any community. I expect that this investment will have a major impact not only on the school community but also on the wider local community, promoting good relations, and creating many positive outcomes.

“I understand that shared education has been in existence between St. Mary’s and Limavady High since the 1970s. It is clear to me that the Limavady Shared Campus is leading the way for others to follow.

"I hope the use of these shared facilities will promote good relations and equip the children and young people of Limavady to meet the challenges of being an adult in a shared society.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in this scheme for their hard work and commitment in getting the scheme to this stage.

“I wish the pupils, the staff and the school management every success as they embark on this new chapter and I look forward to returning, in the not too distant future, to see the new shared facilities.”