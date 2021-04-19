Enterprise Week in Derry will focus on supporting businesses during the post-Covid recovery

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Enterprise Week, which runs from today to Friday next, will focus on guiding entrepreneurs as the local economy enters the Covid recovery phase.

The online programme includes business skills workshops offering expert guidance in building resilience and tailoring operations and services for the reopening of trading.

Mayor, Councillor Brian Tierney, urged local businesses and budding entrepreneurs to access the programme and get involved in the wide range of online events on offer.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has created challenges for every business in this City and District,” he said.

“From tailoring services and working environments to meet the restrictions to changing planning for an uncertain future - it has created unprecedented demands.

"The programme for Enterprise Week 2021 offers expert advice and guidance to help adapt your business to the challenges ahead and identify opportunities to improve performance as we enter the recovery and revitalisation phase.”

Among the highlights in the five-day programme are Business Resilience workshops with Full Circle Management Solutions, Business Growth Clinics hosted by Enterprise North West, Business Social Media Training and a Women in Enterprise Networking Event focusing on overcoming Covid.

A two-day blended digital and live event powered by Spartacus entitled Level Up 2021 will seek to inspire post pandemic ideas and spark creativity by exploring how people, both locally and internationally, have innovated and created economic growth and initiated real change.

Other highlights are an EURES Cross Border Tax Briefing Seminar on Tax and Social Security implications for cross-border workers and employers, an introduction to online advertising from Full Circle, an introduction to the local Department for Communities Employer Advisors and a seminar focusing on human resources.

Business development manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Louise Breslin, said: “Our Business Support team have been working closely with local entrepreneurs during the pandemic to offer advice and assistance on government support and adapting to the restrictions.

“We are delighted to be able to offer a wide range of expert mentoring and guidance through the programme for Enter- prise Week 2021 which will allow businesses to make informed decisions about how best to navigate the recovery and revitalisation stage of the pandemic.

“While we are disappointed that we can’t invite attendees to physical events this year, the online programme means that the events and seminars will be more accessible and I would encourage people to register now for any events they are interested in as the numbers are capped for some workshops.”

You can access the full programme for Enterprise Week at derrystrabane.com/enterpriseweek and follow the event on social media through the hashtag #EW2021.

