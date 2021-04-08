Planning officers recommend refusing planning permission for new properties in Foxhill area of Derry

Contact
An architect's drawing of what the proposed properties at Foxhill would look like.
Planning officers have recommended refusing planning permission for new properties in the Waterside area of Derry.
Social housing organisation, Clanmil Developments Limited, had applied to build a total of 12 properties at a site between 162-166 Foxhill.
The properties were to be six two-bedroom houses and six apartments.
However, a large number local residents lodged objections to the plans.
Planning officers with Derry City and Strabane District Council have completed a report into the application.
The report recommends that the planning application be refused for a number of reasons.
However, the final decision on the planning applications rests with councillors on the council's Planning Committee.
The application for the Foxhill properties will be discussed at a meeting next week of the Planning Committee.
In the planning report, a council officer says that an original application for the proposed development on the site was recommended for refusal in November 2019 and an opportunity afforded the developer to amend the scheme.
The officer said that amendments to the scheme were submitted and considered by officers and commented on by residents of Foxhill, Victoria Gate and Victoria Park.
“The number of dwellings and the layout proposed results in over development of the site and this is manifested in inadequate rear amenity space, significant and visually unacceptable retaining structures, poor open space provision which is not easily accessible, is not attractive, not well supervised and on the whole results in a proposed development which does not create a quality residential environment and which is detrimental to the overall character of the wider area.
“In addition, it has an overbearing impact on properties in Victoria Gate again because of the scale, massing and number of dwelling units proposed.
“It is evident that due to topography this site presents a number of challenges and that despite several revisions to the scheme, that the number of residential units proposed by the applicant cannot be accommodated without impacting detrimentally on the quality of the residential environment.
“Officers consider the site is constrained and the proposed development does not respond well to restrictions on the site,” the report states.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.