Police appeal for information after a man was beaten by a gang of masked men in Derry last night

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following an incident in Derry last night.

Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: “Police received a report at approximately 9.45pm that up to eight masked man had arrived at a property in Earhart Park earlier that evening, at approximately 9.30pm, and spoke with a man at the address. It was reported one of the men was armed with a hammer.

“It was reported the man, aged in his twenties, was then subsequently assaulted close to the bus stop in Earhart Park and beaten with a hammer.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in Earhart Park area and witnessed this incident to call our detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1522 of 28/03/21.”

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/