Police appeal for information after a man was beaten by a gang of masked men in Derry last night

Contact
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following an incident in Derry last night.
Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: “Police received a report at approximately 9.45pm that up to eight masked man had arrived at a property in Earhart Park earlier that evening, at approximately 9.30pm, and spoke with a man at the address. It was reported one of the men was armed with a hammer.
“It was reported the man, aged in his twenties, was then subsequently assaulted close to the bus stop in Earhart Park and beaten with a hammer.
“I am appealing to anyone who was in Earhart Park area and witnessed this incident to call our detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1522 of 28/03/21.”
You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.