Four men found hiding in a van after gardai discover makeshift bar just over the Derry/Donegal border

Garda have issued four fixed charge penalty notices and a fine for breaches of Covid-19 restrictions, in relation to an incident which took place in County Donegal.

An Garda Síochána visited a private residence in Burnfoot village in Inishowen and found a makeshift bar in a nearby shed, on Sunday, February 28.

Inspector Shaun Grant said Gardaí had received information that a number of people had gathered in the Burnfoot area.

He added: “When we called to the location, we discovered a small bar, with heaters and a seating area and a number of freshly poured drinks, which had subsequently been abandoned.

“Upon further investigation, Gardaí discovered four men hiding in the back of a transit van parked close by. Each of the men was issued with a €100 fixed charge penalty notice and the owner of the premises was issued with a €500 fine for organising an event in a dwelling.”

Inspector Grant also said that 12 young men were also fined for attending a house party in a rental property in Buncrana on Saturday night past.

He added: “A number of males were observed bringing alcohol into the property at Railway Road and Gardaí attended the scene shortly before 10.30pm.

“Eleven males, all from the Buncrana area, who were found in the house, received fixed charge penalty notices and a twelfth person was issued with a €500 fine for organising a party in contravention of the Covid-19 restrictions.”

Inspector said these type of incidents would continue to receive 'ongoing attention from An Garda Síochána'.

“We are trying to discourage people from meeting up, through a policy of Engagement and Encouragement. However, unfortunately, in these incidents we have had to use Enforcement because people have clearly been breaching the guidelines.

“I would ask people to try their best to adhere to the guidelines which are currently in place. They are there for the health of everyone. People should refrain from the temptation to meet-up, particularly at this sensitive time, when we are trying to come out of the Covid crisis.

“People should continue to work together as a community, to look after each other and incidents like the two I have mentioned is not helping us.”