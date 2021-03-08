Contact

Plans rejected for a crematorium off the main Derry to Letterkenny road

Concerns raised about excessive noise and air pollution emissions

An Bord Pleanála said the plans for the crematorium 'would constitute a haphazard and piecemeal development'

An Bord Pleanála has rejected an appeal against the decision to refuse planning permission for a crematorium in Donegal.

Dozens of objections were lodged against plans to build the crematorium at a site near Manorcunningham off the main Derry to Letterkenny road.

The plans for the proposed Sallybrook North West Crematorium were lodged with Donegal County Council last August by Lawrence Donnelly and Sane Stewart.

The decision by the council to refuse planning permission was appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

There is no crematorium in the north-west with the population on both sides of the border served by crematoriums in Cavan and Belfast.

Donegal County Council rejected the plans saying the development was unsuited for the site, insufficient information had been submitted and that it had not been adequately demonstrated that it could appropriately deal with emissions.

The council was also concerned that the development was located close to a designated conservation site.

Concerns were also expressed that there were insufficient sightlines at the entrance to the proposed crematorium and funeral home.

The Health Service Executive also expressed concerns about the location of the septic tank and inadequate information regarding the operational procedures of the crematorium.

Concerns were also expressed that the road network serving the development may be insufficient to cater for large funeral corteges.

An Bord Pleanála upheld the council’s decision stating that the proposed change of use from a commercial development to a crematorium and funeral home “would constitute a haphazard and piecemeal development on lands more suitable for agricultural commercial development”.

The board said “the surrounding land uses are generally unsuitable and unsympathetic for the use of the subject site as a crematorium and funeral home”.

An Bord Pleanála also ruled the building “is generally unsuitable and unsympathetic to accommodate a crematorium and funeral home” and said it was not satisfied that the proposed development “would not seriously impact on the residential amenities and depreciate the value of dwelling houses in the vicinity of the subject site to excessive noise and air pollution emissions”.

