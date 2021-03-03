Plans for a major extension at Derry's Walled City Brewery given the go-ahead

Plans for an extension at the Walled City Brewery at Ebrington Square were today approved by Derry City and Strabane District Council's Planning Committee.

The new single-storey Vistor Centre will be connected to the existing brewery building and incorporate a brewing and distilling section and a space for hosting groups of up to 40 people.

Other features include a tap counter, gift shop, rest facilities and storage in a small garden to grow produce for food production within the business.

Chair of the Planning Committee, Christopher Jackson, said the completed project will be a significant addition to the local hospitality offering.

"The Walled City Brewery has firmly established itself as one of the marquee names in our thriving hospitality industry, offering a high level of local sourced and themed food and drinks," he said.

"The extension of the business to incorporate a visitor centre will add to its offering for both local people and tourists and allow them to host larger groups of people and more diverse events.

"The completed extension will further populate the Ebrington site and will add to the diverse mix of uses envisaged for it, complementing the exciting plans for hospitality, office space and a Maritime Museum."

The entrance to the visitor centre will be either accessed from steps to the rear, as there is a level difference to the row of buildings behind, or through the access link from the Walled City Brewery.

The site will also be accessed from the main new Ebrington Access off the Limavady Road.