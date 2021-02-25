Well-known Derry arts centre is moving to a new home

One of Derry's leading arts centres is on the move.

The Void Gallery is moving from its current home at Patrick Street to a new base at Waterloo Place.

The move will happen in April.

Void’s new home will be located at the foot of the Derry Walls and will provide two main gallery spaces and a walk-in education space.

The building is street facing with a wide glass front, which will enable the gallery to present its programme, even in lockdown.

Chair of the Board of Directors, Void Gallery, Eamonn McCann, said: “Relocating to Waterloo Place is a big step forward for Void, and a great move for Derry, too.

“Art will now have a home at the heart of the city, not set apart but amidst the swirl of everyday life.”

Visual Arts Development Officer, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Patricia Lavery, said: “Huge congratulations to Void on this move to a new space which will bring them right into the beating heart of the city where their work and exhibitions will be experienced and enjoyed by many. Congratulations to all involved.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Brian Tierney, said: "I want to wish Void the very best of luck as they prepare to move into their new location.

"This is a hugely positive move not just for Void but for everyone in Derry and beyond as it will place the arts right at the heart of our city.

“The central location will attract a new audience and will present a prime opportunity to showcase the work of numerous talented artists who have faced so many unprecedented challenges over the last year.

“I've heard a lot about the plans that Void has for this space in the months ahead, and they are hugely exciting, so I would like to extend my wishes to everyone at Void and I'm very much looking forward to seeing the space myself."

As part of the move, Void has commissioned the artist collective Forerunner to design the gallery’s reception and office spaces.

Forerunner is a platform for collaborative visual arts practice bringing together artists from different disciplines and backgrounds.

The inaugural exhibition will be Before the Cypress Broke, launching April 17th; a fundraising exhibition that was initiated in response to the recent catastrophic events that have taken place in Beirut, Lebanon.