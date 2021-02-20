Tributes follow the death of Alice McElwee

Alice McElwee, mother of hunger striker Thomas McElwee, has passed away.

Tributes have been paid online to the Bellaghy woman, who was last year the subject of the TG4 documentary 'Máthair'.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said Mrs McElwee was an inspiration.

"Very sorry to learn of the death today of Alice McElwee, mother of Hunger Striker Thomas McElwee," she said.

"During the hunger strike and since then, Mrs McElwee and all of the mothers of the hunger strikers showed great courage, dignity and determination in the face of heart-breaking loss and suffering.

"She was an inspiration to so many and will be sadly missed by all who knew her in Tamlaghtduff and beyond.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family circle at this very sad time."

Mid Ulster MLA, Emma Sheerin, also offered her sympathies to the McElwee family.

"Saddened today to hear of the passing of Alice McElwee, mother of Thomas, who died on Hunger Strike in 1981," she said.

"My thoughts are with the entire family at this difficult time."