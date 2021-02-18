Derry politicians meet Taoiseach Micheál Martin to discuss need for investment in the north west

Politicians from Derry and the wider north west region today held a virtual meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin to discuss development plans for the area.

Mr Martin met members of the North West Strategic Growth Partnership and North West Regional Development Group.

The virtual meeting took place at the invitation of councillors of the North West Regional Development Group, in the context of an ongoing collaborative approach by Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council.

The meeting was attended by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council and Co-Chair of the NWSGP, Cllr Brian Tierney, An Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council and Co-Chair of the NWSGP, Cllr Rena Donaghey; the Chair and Vice Chair of the North West Regional Development Group, Cllr Sandra Duffy (Derry City and Strabane District Council) and Cllr Ciaran Brogan (Donegal County Council), as well as the Chief Executives of Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council, John Kelpie and John McLaughlin, along with senior Government and Council officials.

The purpose of the virtual meeting was to directly discuss with the Irish government a range of updated regional priorities for the region.

Mayor Tierney said the meeting was hugely important.

“The meeting allowed us to showcase their success to date in working collaboratively to resource and co-ordinate activities to release the full potential of the region as a net contributor to the economy of both jurisdictions and the important role they play in allowing for thematic working and investment.

“We were delighted today to get an opportunity to outline to the Taoiseach the really positive work that is going on in this region at the minute and the important role the Irish Government plays in facilitating this and that we are keen for that relationship to continue and develop further.”

Cllr Duffy, Chair of the North West Regional Development Group, said a key focus of the meeting was the emphasis on the existing shared objectives and partnership working arrangements already in place between the two jurisdictions.

She said: “We emphasised to the Taoiseach that in everything we do there is collaboration on a cross regional basis.

“Whether it is in education, business or tourism, the two Councils and Government are working collaboratively to ensure what we achieve is sustainable and brings benefits and opportunity to everyone.”