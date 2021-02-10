New opportunity for food businesses based in the Derry region

Local food and drink businesses can now join 50 others within the LegenDerry Food Brand after accreditation reopened for new applicants.

The LegenDerry Food Brand and Network was set up by Derry City and Strabane District Council and the private sector in February 2019 to bring forward ambitious plans to build on the North West's unique food offering as part of the wider Food and Drink Strategy for the Council area.

The network committee involves 12 local representatives from across the local food and drink sector working in collaboration to deliver the actions of the strategy and showcase the positive work being done within the local food industry.

Applications are open to businesses within hospitality, retail, producers, restaurants, hotels, bars and street food providers.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Brian Tierney, encouraged all qualifying businesses to consider getting involved in the exciting and collaborative network.

"The LegenDerry Food Brand and Network has been a huge success over the last two years, focusing on local, quality food and drink from throughout the Council area, and showcasing the best talent.

"It's a really positive set-up for our local food and drink businesses who can show off what they're all about, learn from one another and also benefit from bespoke training, supporting the overall development of food and tourism within the council area.

"This has been a really challenging year for the industry in dealing with all that COVID-19 has brought, but as we look forward being part of the LegenDerry brand is a fantastic platform from which to advertise your business when things return to normality, and it has the added bonus of accreditation being completely free of charge.

"Applications close on Friday 26th February, so I would strongly encourage any businesses interested in taking part to have a look at the website and get your details in. We also have a very keen interest in delving more into the world of food experiences, so those applications would be very welcome too."

James Huey, chairman of the LegenDerry Food network, added: "Whilst 2020 wasn't the year we wanted for LegenDerry food, membership of the network has been an excellent way of staying abreast of developments, networking with other like-minded businesses and sharing best practice in challenging conditions. We also engaged our politicians and civic leaders to ensure our industry's local voice was being heard during lockdowns.

"Since our first intake a year ago, entrepreneurs have continued to take risks and bet on local. Adding them to the network will reinforce just how impressive the food and drink offering is in this region, which will be a massive help as we prepare for the huge opportunities afforded by the staycation market in Spring & Summer 2021, and an increased focus on local produce post Brexit."

Criteria and applications available at www.legenderryfood.com/join- the-network/