Man arrested in church vandalism investigation

A man has been arrested in connection with an incident of criminal damage at a County Derry church last weekend.

Sectarian slogans and initials of loyalist paramilitary organisations were daubed on the walls of St Mary's Church Limavady last Saturday night.

Police released details of a male they were seeking during the week and an arrest was made on Sunday.

A PSNI spokesperson said the investigation remained live.

"Earlier today officers from Limavady NPT arrested a male in connection with recent criminal damage at St Marys chapel," they said.

"This male is assisting police with their enquiries.

"However the investigation remains live and enquiries will be continuing.

"If anyone has any information about the incident, please contact 101 quoting reference number 476 31/01/2."