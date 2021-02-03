From today, Donegal gardaí to mount crackdown on non-essential journeys

Gardaí in Donegal are warning that checkpoints and high visibility patrols in support of public health regulations are to increase from today.

The Letterkenny district is will see larger-scale operations in the coming days.

Garda activity in the district under Operation Fanacht is to increase from Wednesday this week.

Gardaí are warning motorists undertaking essential journeys to expect slightly longer delays and should leave extra time for their journey.

Gardaí are urging people to only make essential journeys.

If a driver is found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations that not only can the driver be fined, but their adult passengers as well, gardaí have warned.