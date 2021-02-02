Lumen Christi College in Derry has published its admissions criteria for new pupils to the school this year

Lumen Christi College in Derry has released its admissions criteria for new pupils hoping to attend the school in September.

The school would usually admit new students through the transfer test process.

However, the test was cancelled this year because of the pandemic.

As a result, Year 8 pupils at Lumen Christi in September 2021 will be admitted according to the following criteria and sub-criteria in the order specified below:

1 - Applicants who have registered for and remained registered for the GL Assessment in English and Mathematics for the Post-Primary Transfer Consortium in the 2021 series of tests.

2 - If in the application of criterion 1, there are more applicants who satisfy the criterion than there are places available, the school will then apply the following sub-criteria in order, admitting those applicants who meet each sub-criterion in turn:

(a) Applicants of whom a brother/sister, half-brother/sister, step-brother/sister or legally adopted brother/sister is a pupil in the College or will be in the academic year under consideration;

(b) Applicants who are an only or the eldest child of the family eligible to transfer to mainstream secondary education; *Twins, triplets etc will be treated as ‘eldest’ in the family if twins, triplets etc. are the first born to a family;

(c) Applicants who have communicated within the Online Transfer Application that they are entitled to Free School Meals

(d) Other applicants if, on application of the sub-criteria (a) to (d) in order, there is oversubscription in any particular sub-criterion, applicants in the sub-criterion under consideration will be admitted by random alphabetical order of surname as published below. Where two or more applicants have the same initial letter of surname and there are more applicants with this surname, than places remaining, the remaining places will be filled according to strict alphabetical order of the remaining letters in the surname and forename in accordance with the applicant’s birth certificate.

Z, R , U, G, J, Mc, H, O, A, C, P, X, V, B, Q, S, O’, I, Mac, M, K, Y, N, F, W, D, T, E, L 2.

You can find out the full details of the Lumen Christi College admissions criteria here - https://bit.ly/3cBFXov