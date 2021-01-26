Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

PSNI investigate possible Covid breaches at Derry funeral

Local republican buried following service in Creggan yesterday

PSNI seek witnesses to collision in Fermanagh

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Police have begun an investigation into any possible breaches of Covid-19 regulations at a funeral in Derry yesterday.

The funeral of Creggan republican Eamon McCourt, 62, took place yesterday morning.

Under current Covid-19 restrictions funerals in Northern Ireland are limited to 25 people.

Mr McCourt's family had asked that those attending his funeral follow Covid safety guidelines.

The PSNI said a 'significant number of people' had gathered at the funeral, in a manner 'likely to be in breach' of the coronavirus regulations.

PSNI Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said anyone found in breach of public health regulations will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service.

He said that prior to the funeral police had 'engaged with representatives of the family of the deceased, the local church and local political representatives'.

"As a result, police were given a number of assurances as to the conduct of the funeral, and that people would seek to pay their respects to the deceased from outside their homes rather than gather at the funeral.

"Regrettably at the funeral on Monday morning, a significant number of people gathered as part of the cortège, in a manner likely to be in breach of the health protection regulations."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie