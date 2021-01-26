PSNI investigate possible Covid breaches at Derry funeral

Contact
Police have begun an investigation into any possible breaches of Covid-19 regulations at a funeral in Derry yesterday.
The funeral of Creggan republican Eamon McCourt, 62, took place yesterday morning.
Under current Covid-19 restrictions funerals in Northern Ireland are limited to 25 people.
Mr McCourt's family had asked that those attending his funeral follow Covid safety guidelines.
The PSNI said a 'significant number of people' had gathered at the funeral, in a manner 'likely to be in breach' of the coronavirus regulations.
PSNI Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said anyone found in breach of public health regulations will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service.
He said that prior to the funeral police had 'engaged with representatives of the family of the deceased, the local church and local political representatives'.
"As a result, police were given a number of assurances as to the conduct of the funeral, and that people would seek to pay their respects to the deceased from outside their homes rather than gather at the funeral.
"Regrettably at the funeral on Monday morning, a significant number of people gathered as part of the cortège, in a manner likely to be in breach of the health protection regulations."
