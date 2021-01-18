'Red Duchess' to share self-care advice as part of classes being hosted by Derry group this week

Contact
Caroline McMenamin, aka the Red Duchess, will take part in this week's events.
A Derry-based women's group is hosting a series of online events this week.
Foyle Women's Information Network kick off their 2021 Virtual Events Programme today.
All the events can be watched on the group's Facebook page.
Today at 2pm, local woman Caroline McMenamin, also known as the Red Duchess, will host the first of four 'self care' talks.
Caroline is a model and writes about her life on The Red Duchess blog.
Jacqueline Cartin will start four weeks of healthy cooking advice tomorrow at 2pm.
Stephen Carlin will host four weeks of dancerise classes, starting at 2pm on Wednesday.
There will be a discussion with a special guest at 1pm on Thursday.
At 11am on Friday, local gardener Hayley Doman will pass on some handy gardening tips.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.