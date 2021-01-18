Contact

'Red Duchess' to share self-care advice as part of classes being hosted by Derry group this week

Foyle Women's Information Network to look at a range of subjects

23 LEAD PIC

Caroline McMenamin, aka the Red Duchess, will take part in this week's events.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A Derry-based women's group is hosting a series of online events this week.

Foyle Women's Information Network kick off their 2021 Virtual Events Programme today.

All the events can be watched on the group's Facebook page.

Today at 2pm, local woman Caroline McMenamin, also known as the Red Duchess, will host the first of four 'self care' talks.

Caroline is a model and writes about her life on The Red Duchess blog.

Jacqueline Cartin will start four weeks of healthy cooking advice tomorrow at 2pm.

Stephen Carlin will host four weeks of dancerise classes, starting at 2pm on Wednesday.

There will be a discussion with a special guest at 1pm on Thursday.

At 11am on Friday, local gardener Hayley Doman will pass on some handy gardening tips.

