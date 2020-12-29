Contact

Boat ran aground in Lough Foyle this morning

Operation underway to get the vessel refloated

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A large tanker vessel has run aground in Lough Foyle 

Just after 9.10am this morning the North's Coast Guard received information from the Irish Coastguard that the ship was stuck near Greencastle close to the mouth of Lough Foyle.

Contact was established with the master of the vessel and no damage to the vessel or pollution was reported.

It is understood that the vessel was empty at the time.

However, a spokesperson confirmed that the Maritime & Coastguard Agency's Counter Pollution branch have been made aware of this incident and are supporting HM Coastguard's response.

Tugs are being sent to assist.

The vessel will continue to be monitored until it is able to be re-floated.

