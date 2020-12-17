Impressive new entrance unveiled at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry

Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry has a new main entrance.

The impressive entrance is part of the new North Wing of the hospital which is now fully operational.

It represents a major transformation of the local hospital.

As well as the new main entrance, the wing also has six new wards spanning over three floors.

The building was designed by local architecture practice, HLM Architects.

Three of the 24-bed wards became operational in April of this year as HLM worked with the Western Trust and the contractor to fast-track the project in order to assist the Trust in managing the Covid-19 surge capacity at the hospital.

Dr Anne Kilgallen, Western Trust Chief Executive, said she was delighted to see the North Wing facility completed and now fully operational.

“The six new wards will allow us to provide clinical care and treatment to our patients in single en-suite rooms,” she said.

“This will improve the quality and experience for our patients, whilst supporting our staff in their caring roles and I would like to thank the Design Team, led by HLM architects, CPD Health Project Team and the Trust’s own Strategic Capital Development team, for all their hard work and personal efforts in leading on this significant project.”

Neil Orpwood, Associate Director, Healthcare of HLM, said: “We are delighted to have brought this project to completion at a time when the hospital’s extra capacity is much needed.

“Our first considerations with this project were with the patient group, which is evident in the key principles of cognitive and perceptual problems incorporated into the design.

“We also worked closely with the Western Health and Social Care Trust to develop an innovative system ensuring the day-to-day running of the hospital was not impacted by the upgrade.

"HLM is really proud of our work on this major development, which significantly adds to our portfolio of experience within the healthcare sector.”