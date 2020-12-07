Another major award for Derry company

Contact
The successful marketing team at Learning Pool.
A Derry company has won a major award.
Learning Pool’s Marketing team has been named Best Marketing/PR Team in the 2020 International Brilliance Awards.
The award was open to companies all over the globe, and Learning Pool’s Marketing was awarded the highest possible award in its category; Overall Brilliance Winner for Best Marketing/PR Team.Learning Pool’s Marketing Manager, Emma Chambers commented: “I am so proud of the entire team.
“It is particularly commendable as since March this year, Learning Pool has adopted remote working as a company, so the entire team is dispersed throughout the UK.
“We have had to step up to keep the momentum and think hard about how we work, so getting this validation is testament to the team’s ambition, talent, and passion.”
The Business Brilliance Awards celebrate global achievements across various industries and sectors, placing a selection of the best companies and teams under the spotlight in a rigorous and competitive judging process.
This success is the latest in a number of accolades for the Derry company.
