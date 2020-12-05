Dog shelter in Derry remains open but no longer accepting unwanted pets

Contact
The council-run dog shelter at Pennyburn Industrial Estate in Derry remains open as normal at the following times: Monday to Friday, 10am-11am, 3.30pm-4.30pm, and 11am to 12 noon on Saturdays.
To prevent an unnecessary journey, contact the dog wardens to determine if there are any dogs in the shelter.
Dog wardens will not be at the dog shelter during the listed opening times if there are no dogs present as they will be carrying out other enforcement and education duties.
The council shelter no longer accepts unwanted dogs.
If you wish to rehome your dog you can contact one of two local animal rehoming charities: Pet FBI on 07512 280760 or Rainbow Rehoming Centre on 028 71 812882.
