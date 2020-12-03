Special calendar which details people's lives through lockdown is now on sale in Derry

The North West Regional College (NWRC) has launched a charity calendar detailing life during lockdown in 2020.

The ‘Life through a Lockdown Lens’ 2021 Calendar features images captured by local people across the North West, depicting scenes from outdoor life throughout the past 12 months.

Up to 100 entries were submitted in an online competition, with the top 12 selected for each month of the calendar.

The overall winner of the competition was Miceala O’Neill, whose picture of her daughter Zara Breslin, taken at Iskaheen Forest, was selected for the front cover.

Danny McFeely, Health and Wellbeing Activity Support Officer at NWRC said: “Our thanks to everyone who entered into the spirit of the calendar and got outdoors with their cameras. The standard of entries was extremely high and it was a difficult task to get down to the final 12.

“All funds raised from the sales will be donated to the college’s two nominated charities: Foyle Hospice and Foyle Search and Rescue.”

Calendars are on sale at NWRC’s Strand Road campus in Derry, priced at £5.