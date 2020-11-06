Man believed to have been target of shooting in Coleraine last month in which his mother was shot in the head has been arrested in Derry

A man believed to have been the target of a shooting in Coleraine last month in which his mother was seriously injured has been arrested in Derry.

Russell Cummings was arrested in the city yesterday and appeared in court today charged with drug offences.

On October 5, a number of shots were fired through the living room window of a house at Bushmills Road in Coleraine.

Cummings was in the house with this mother who was hit in the head by a number of bullets fired through the living room window.

It is understood that 32-year-old Cummings left Coleraine in the wake of the shooting.

He was arrested at a flat at Woodleigh Terrace in Derry's city centre yesterday.

He appeared before Derry Magistrates Court this morning where he was charged with being in possession of and supplying drugs.

A police officer told the court that officers attended at a flat in Woodleigh Terrace on Thursday where Cummings was staying.

During a search of the flat, the officer said a quantity of diazepam tablets were found.

He said Cummings' phone was also seized and an examination of the messages on the phone showed that he was involved in the supply of drugs.

The messages showed, the officer said, that Cummings had supplied drugs on the previous day, November 4.

The officer said that police were opposed to a bail application.

He said that Cummings has 92 previous convictions, ten of them drug-related.

Police believe there is a 'high risk' that he will re-offend, the officer said.

He added that Cummings had been living in Derry due to a threat in Coleraine.

The officer highlighted the recent shooting in Coleraine and said that police believe that Cummings was the target of the shooting in which his mother was seriously injured.

“Police would state that the defendant appears to be moving from town to town, including Coleraine, Portrush and Portstewart," the officer said.

“He's now in Derry and police believe he is quite extensively involved in the control and supply of Class C drugs. “

The officer said that Cummings is currently listed as being of 'no fixed abode'.

He said that when questioned by police, Cummings claimed that the drugs seized this week were for his own personal use.

A defence solicitor confirmed that Cummings claimed the drugs found this week were for his own use.

The solicitor said his client also alleged that his phone had been used by another person.

District Judge Barney McElholm refused a bail application on Cummings' behalf and he was remanded in custody to appear in court again via video link on December 3.