Derry hotel closes temporarily after three members of staff test positive for COVID-19

Bishop's Gate Hotel will remain closed until Wednesday.
One of Derry's best known hotels has closed temporarily after three members of staff tested positive for Covid-19.
The Bishop's Gate Hotel closed at noon today and it is planned that the hotel will reopen on Wednesday at 5pm.
In a statement, the owners of the city centre hotel said as with many other businesses in the area, they are having to manage the increase in Covid-19 cases that the city is experiencing.
"We consistently assess our staff for Covid-19 and unfortunately three members of staff have now tested positive for Covid-19 and are self-isolating in line with government regulations.
"As a responsible business and employer, we take taken the difficult decision to temporarily close Bishop’s Gate Hotel for 48 hours. We plan to reopen on Wednesday 30 September at 5pm.
"Should you have any queries, do not hesitate to get in touch by email: reception@bishopsgatehotelderry.com."
Many other local businesses are also having to manage the consequences of the rapid rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area in recent weeks.
